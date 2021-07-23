Alexa
Benzema tests positive for virus, delays start with Madrid

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 18:43
France's Karim Benzema gestures as he is substituted by France's Olivier Giroud during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Fra...

MADRID (AP) — Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

The club did not elaborate on the France forward’s condition in a short statement.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn’t played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.

Updated : 2021-07-23 19:44 GMT+08:00

