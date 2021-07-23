Alexa
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan

A total of 35 Delta infections detected in Taiwan, community spread risks deemed low

  130
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 18:38
People cross an intersection wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan, July 15, 2021.

People cross an intersection wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan, July 15, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has reported 35 COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant as of Friday (July 23).

The highly transmissible Delta cases include 23 imported and 12 domestic ones, according to the latest genome sequencing results. The Alpha variant, which was first detected in the U.K., still dominates the infections recorded in Taiwan, said Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) medical response division.

The imported cases were arrivals from Indonesia, Myanmar, India, the U.K., Peru, and Mauritania. The domestic infections were all related to the cluster outbreak in Pingtung of southern Taiwan.

Believed to have been brought in by two family members returning from Peru last month, the Pingtung Delta outbreak sparked a scare in Taiwan and led to a massive inoculation drive and testing in the county. The CECC said on July 10 the crisis had been defused.

The first Delta-strain-associated death was reported Wednesday (July 21), a 72-year-old Taiwanese farmer from Pingtung with underlying health conditions including hypertension and diabetes.

Taiwan has tightened border controls to fend off highly contagious COVID variants despite relaxing local curbs. Passengers from the eight high-risk countries － Brazil, India, the U.K., Peru, Israel, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar － are subject to quarantine at centralized centers and rigorous screening.
Updated : 2021-07-23 19:00 GMT+08:00

