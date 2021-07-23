Taiwan to allow massage parlors, claw game arcades to open Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) plans to lower epidemic control restrictions to Level 2, Taiwan's massage parlors and claw machine arcades will reopen for business on Tuesday (July 27).

During a press conference on Friday (July 23), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung ((陳時中) announced Taiwan will lower its nationwide Level 3 alert, which has served as a "soft lockdown," to Level 2, which will take effect on Tuesday (July 27) and end on Aug. 9. Among four of the leisure and entertainment venues that are being opened up next week are spas, massage parlors, crane game arcades, and acupressure clinics.

Chen said that claw machine arcades can reopen, but the owners must have a manager on-site to control the flow of people and ensure social distancing. He stated that spas, massage parlors, and acupressure clinics may open for business, but they must not provide their services in confined spaces and the service areas must be regularly disinfected.

Clients must also be spaced out in intervals and both customers and staff must wear masks at all times. The following leisure and entertainment venues will remain closed during the Level 2 alert: Karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, restaurants, bars, MTV clubs, KTV bars, recreation venues, video game arcades, mahjong parlors, and board game cafes.