Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to allow massage parlors, claw game arcades to open Tuesday

Spas, massage parlors, claw machine arcades, and acupressure clinics can open at start of Level 2

  104
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 19:00
Traditional Chinese massage. (pxfuel photo)

Traditional Chinese massage. (pxfuel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) plans to lower epidemic control restrictions to Level 2, Taiwan's massage parlors and claw machine arcades will reopen for business on Tuesday (July 27).

During a press conference on Friday (July 23), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung ((陳時中) announced Taiwan will lower its nationwide Level 3 alert, which has served as a "soft lockdown," to Level 2, which will take effect on Tuesday (July 27) and end on Aug. 9. Among four of the leisure and entertainment venues that are being opened up next week are spas, massage parlors, crane game arcades, and acupressure clinics.

Chen said that claw machine arcades can reopen, but the owners must have a manager on-site to control the flow of people and ensure social distancing. He stated that spas, massage parlors, and acupressure clinics may open for business, but they must not provide their services in confined spaces and the service areas must be regularly disinfected.

Clients must also be spaced out in intervals and both customers and staff must wear masks at all times. The following leisure and entertainment venues will remain closed during the Level 2 alert: Karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, restaurants, bars, MTV clubs, KTV bars, recreation venues, video game arcades, mahjong parlors, and board game cafes.
massage
claw game
claw crane
massage parlors
spa
Level 2
Level 2 alert
Level 2 COVID alert
lifting restrictions
lifting lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions
New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/21 20:29
CECC will decide within 2 days whether to relax indoor/outdoor gathering limits
CECC will decide within 2 days whether to relax indoor/outdoor gathering limits
2021/07/21 17:44
Taiwan's migrant workers can begin switching worksites today
Taiwan's migrant workers can begin switching worksites today
2021/07/20 12:35
Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
2021/07/19 20:38
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
2021/07/19 17:29

Updated : 2021-07-23 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan