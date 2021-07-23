Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27

Competitor taking part in Taiwan Open of Surfing contest in Taitung County in November of 2020. Competitor taking part in Taiwan Open of Surfing contest in Taitung County in November of 2020. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) loosening of restrictions next week, water sports such as scuba diving and surfing will be allowed, but swimming will continued to be prohibited.

During a press conference on Friday (July 23), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung ( (陳時中) announced Taiwan will lower its nationwide Level 3 alert — which has served as a "soft lockdown" — to Level 2, which will take effect on July 27 and end on Aug. 9. Chen said the types of water activities allowed under Level 2 will depend on whether masking and/or social distancing can be maintained.

He said places where it is not possible to wear a mask all the time, such as coastal areas, beaches, water parks, will remain off-limits. Swimming, whether at beaches, pools, or other bodies of water will continue to be prohibited.

However, he said that scuba diving will be allowed because "the whole body is tightly covered and the difference is that you are already wearing a mask when you go ashore. When they are in the deep ocean, there is less possibility of cross-infections. Also, operators will have to properly manage (epidemic prevention protocols)."

Chen said that in general, people can take part in water activities that do not involve the need to gather together or involve frequent physical contact. He said that activities such as surfing, paddling, and jet skiing can be engaged in as long as people maintain a social distance in the water and wear masks when they go ashore.