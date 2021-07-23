Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan permits surfing, scuba diving, but no swimming starting July 27

Surfing, scuba diving, jet skiing, and paddling allowed, but swimming still banned after July 27

  314
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 18:17
Competitor taking part in Taiwan Open of Surfing contest in Taitung County in November of 2020. 

Competitor taking part in Taiwan Open of Surfing contest in Taitung County in November of 2020.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) loosening of restrictions next week, water sports such as scuba diving and surfing will be allowed, but swimming will continued to be prohibited.

During a press conference on Friday (July 23), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung ((陳時中) announced Taiwan will lower its nationwide Level 3 alert — which has served as a "soft lockdown" — to Level 2, which will take effect on July 27 and end on Aug. 9. Chen said the types of water activities allowed under Level 2 will depend on whether masking and/or social distancing can be maintained.

He said places where it is not possible to wear a mask all the time, such as coastal areas, beaches, water parks, will remain off-limits. Swimming, whether at beaches, pools, or other bodies of water will continue to be prohibited.

However, he said that scuba diving will be allowed because "the whole body is tightly covered and the difference is that you are already wearing a mask when you go ashore. When they are in the deep ocean, there is less possibility of cross-infections. Also, operators will have to properly manage (epidemic prevention protocols)."

Chen said that in general, people can take part in water activities that do not involve the need to gather together or involve frequent physical contact. He said that activities such as surfing, paddling, and jet skiing can be engaged in as long as people maintain a social distance in the water and wear masks when they go ashore.
lifting restrictions
lifting lockdown
Level 2
Level 2 alert
Level 2 restrictions
Level 2 COVID alert
surfing
scuba diving
jet ski

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions
New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/21 20:29
CECC will decide within 2 days whether to relax indoor/outdoor gathering limits
CECC will decide within 2 days whether to relax indoor/outdoor gathering limits
2021/07/21 17:44
Taiwan's migrant workers can begin switching worksites today
Taiwan's migrant workers can begin switching worksites today
2021/07/20 12:35
Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
Taiwan premier directs Cabinet to prepare for lowering pandemic alert level
2021/07/19 20:38
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
2021/07/19 17:29

Updated : 2021-07-23 19:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan