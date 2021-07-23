Czech Republic weighing vaccine donation to Taiwan

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil delivers speech on NCCU campus during visit to Taiwan in September 2020. Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil delivers speech on NCCU campus during visit to Taiwan in September 2020. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Czech Republic is considering a vaccine donation to Taiwan as the East Asian country continues its struggle to vaccinate its population amid a dose shortage, with a decision expected early next week.

On Thursday (July 22), Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil took to Twitter to write that he had spoken about "vaccines from CZ to TW" with the minister of health and is cautiously optimistic about the outcome of the government's deliberation on the matter next Monday (July 26).

Vystrcil arrived in Taipei last August with a delegation of over 80 Czech politicians, experts, and journalists, despite China's protestations, to explore opportunities for collaboration and show solidarity for the East Asian democracy.

MOFA issued a statement Friday (July 23) noting that Vystrcil; Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib; and Pavel Fischer, chairman of the Czech Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee, had expressed their views on Taiwan's epidemic situation and the country's efforts to procure vaccines. Thanking the Czech government, the ministry appealed to it for assistance with vaccines, adding that it will "wait patiently for the results of the discussions."

The update on the possible delivery comes after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in mid-June cited Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib as telling him that he had raised the prospect of such a donation to Taiwan with the Czech government.

The two mayors inked a sister city deal in Prague in January 2020, three months after the Czech capital ditched sister-city ties with Beijing. Hrib then visited Taiwan late that summer as a member of Vystrcil's delegation.

As Taiwan seeks to secure sufficient numbers of doses and rein in its local outbreak, other countries have stepped in to lend a hand. Czechia's neighbor Slovakia last week pledged 10,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan as thanks for its donation of hundreds of thousands of masks early in the pandemic. The announcement followed a similar one by Lithuania, with the Baltic state promising 20,000 doses.



The U.S. and Japan have donated several million shots each to the East Asian nation.