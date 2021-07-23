Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German railway: floods caused $1.5 billion damage to network

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 16:03
Volunteers dismantle a drinking water treatment plant in order to rebuild it on higher ground in Schuld, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. More rain is...
A location sign for the river Erft lies in the rubble in front of a destroyed bridge, in Stotzheim, Germany Thursday July 22, 2021. Heavy rains have c...
A woman throws rubbish from the window of her home onto a pile of discarded goods in the district of Blessem, in Ergfstadt, Germany, Thursday July 22,...

Volunteers dismantle a drinking water treatment plant in order to rebuild it on higher ground in Schuld, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. More rain is...

A location sign for the river Erft lies in the rubble in front of a destroyed bridge, in Stotzheim, Germany Thursday July 22, 2021. Heavy rains have c...

A woman throws rubbish from the window of her home onto a pile of discarded goods in the district of Blessem, in Ergfstadt, Germany, Thursday July 22,...

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national railway operator estimated on Friday that last week's flooding caused 1.3 billion euros' ($1.5 billion) worth of damage to its network, offering another glimpse of the extent of the devastation.

Authorities are still working to determine the overall cost of the floods that did their worst damage in western Germany and eastern Belgium. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that the damage is “immense” and will take a long time to repair.

At least 177 people died in Germany in the flooding and a further 31 deaths were reported in Belgium, taking the overall death toll to 208.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that more than 50 bridges, 180 level crossings, nearly 40 signal boxes, over 1,000 electric and signal masts, as well as energy and lighting systems and station elevators were damaged.

“Never before has our infrastucture been destroyed to this extent in one go,” said Volker Hentschel, a board member at the company's DB Netz infrastructure division. He said its initial estimate is that the flooding caused damage to the railway network and stations of around 1.3 billion euros.

The government, which owns Deutsche Bahn, has vowed to make a quick start on rebuilding efforts. Hentschel said it will take “months, if not years” to restore everything, though the company is confident of repairing 80% of the damaged infrastucture by the end of this year.

Updated : 2021-07-23 17:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan