New Level 2 guidelines outlined for Taiwan's art world

Art and culture companies helped with loosened restrictions, gigs for up to 250 people from Tuesday

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 16:44
Taiwan's art and culture events set to go ahead. (Pexels photo)

Taiwan's art and culture events set to go ahead. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Level 2 guidelines for art and industry were announced by the Ministry of Culture on Friday (July 23).

Taiwan's Cabinet announced regulations to combat COVID would be lowered to Level 2 from Tuesday (July 27). The upcoming "soft unlock" will help art and culture companies by providing loosened restrictions.

During an online press conference Friday, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) went over the new rules, which will be implemented for art exhibitions and performances next week. Lee said that gigs and performances will reopen, with audiences allowed, but front row seats need to keep a three-meter distance from the stage.

In other words, for music lovers, there will be no general admission floor section where you can get a closer look at performers. For performers or actors who have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the show or film shooting, facial masks are not mandatory but required when taking a break.

As for art exhibitions, online bookings have been suggested but are not compulsory, as long as visitors can keep a 1.5 meter social distance indoors and 1 meter outdoors.

Meanwhile, outdoor performances can take place for no more than 250 people but have to be authorized by the local city government. As for the rule announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that outdoor events can only open for 100 people, Lee explained the 250 people regulation stands, in order to balance costs and revenue.

Lee also promised the ministry would offer financial support to productions, with more details released in August.

(Ministry of Culture photo)

