AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/23 14:33
People in Greenwich Park watch the sun set over London, England, Saturday July 17, 2021. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the twentieth stage of the Tour de F...
A woman is comforted by others during a protest in support of migrants without officials papers on hunger strike in Brussels, Saturday, July 17, 2021....
A young boy leads a sheep away, gifted by the Secours Islamique France, Bargny, Senegal, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. As millions in Senegal prepare for ...
A view of wedding photos floating in water in a flooded basement of a home, in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands, Saturday, July 17, 2021. In the sou...
Models display the collection by Russian designer Kima Dongak during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town o...
People rest from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when...
A man gestures as people thought to be migrants stand on the beach after arriving on a small boat at Dungeness in Kent, England, Monday July 19, 2021....
Two brothers weep in each other's arms in front of their parents' house, which was destroyed by the flood in Altenahr, Germany, Monday, July 19, 2021....
John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, outside the Hight Court Rolls Building in London, where he is giving evidence in a hearing between two former...
A Senegalese boy walks away from the Mosque after attending the Eid al-Adha prayer in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. People attend the Taba...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Si...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 16 and July 22, 2021.

Germany and Belgium experience deadly flooding as London swelters through a heat wave. Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix, people in Senegal prepare for the Eid al-Adha festival known as Tabaski and a World Nomad Fashion festival takes place in Kyrgyzstan. A protest is held in support of hundreds of migrants on a hunger strike in Brussels, while a small boat filled with newcomers arrives on a beach in England.

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

2021-07-23

