Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign minister visits Haitian embassy to express condolences

MOFA describes late president as 'firm friend and solid supporter' of Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 15:19
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu visiting Haitian envoy Roudy Stanley Penn (Twitter, MOFA photo) 

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu visiting Haitian envoy Roudy Stanley Penn (Twitter, MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) visited the Haitian embassy in Taipei to express his condolences after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, reports said Friday (July 23).

The Haitian president was killed at his residence early on July 7, with arrests following the event centering on Haitian Americans and Colombian mercenaries — with some suspects nabbed at the Taiwan embassy. As Haiti is one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, there have been fears the relationship could be affected.

Wu visited new Haitian Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn at his office in Taipei Thursday (July 22), the Liberty Times reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) tweeted that Wu signed the book of condolences and conveyed his sympathies to the Haitian envoy. “May the country’s firm friend & solid supporter rest in peace,” MOFA added.

Even though troops from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have participated in United Nations peace missions in Haiti, the Caribbean nation has maintained official ties to Taiwan since 1956.
Haiti
Taiwan-Haiti relations
Jovenel Moise
Joseph Wu
MOFA
Roudy Penn
Haiti ambassador
assassination

RELATED ARTICLES

Prominent security forum to hold its first Asia meeting in Taiwan in 2022
Prominent security forum to hold its first Asia meeting in Taiwan in 2022
2021/07/22 14:50
China resents Taiwan's new representative office in Lithuania
China resents Taiwan's new representative office in Lithuania
2021/07/21 12:00
Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue
Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue
2021/07/20 12:00
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
2021/07/18 15:46
Taiwan expresses gratitude for Slovakia's friendship, concern for nation
Taiwan expresses gratitude for Slovakia's friendship, concern for nation
2021/07/18 10:14

Updated : 2021-07-23 16:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan