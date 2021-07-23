Taiwan foreign minister visits Haitian embassy to express condolences

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) visited the Haitian embassy in Taipei to express his condolences after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, reports said Friday (July 23).

The Haitian president was killed at his residence early on July 7, with arrests following the event centering on Haitian Americans and Colombian mercenaries — with some suspects nabbed at the Taiwan embassy. As Haiti is one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, there have been fears the relationship could be affected.

Wu visited new Haitian Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn at his office in Taipei Thursday (July 22), the Liberty Times reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) tweeted that Wu signed the book of condolences and conveyed his sympathies to the Haitian envoy. “May the country’s firm friend & solid supporter rest in peace,” MOFA added.

Even though troops from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have participated in United Nations peace missions in Haiti, the Caribbean nation has maintained official ties to Taiwan since 1956.