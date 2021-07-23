Taiwan’s JustKitchen inks deals with Foodpanda, Zeek in Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan cloud kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) announced on Wednesday (July 21) that it has signed deals with delivery platforms Foodpanda and Zeek to operate in Hong Kong.

JustKitchen’s Foodpanda deal builds on its existing relationship with the deliverer in Taiwan. The arrangement also gives the company the option to sign further agreements on Foodpanda’s other platforms, including PandaMart for its e-commerce grocery delivery platform JustMarket.

The deal with Zeek, which provides smart logistics and delivery services in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, will allow JustKitchen to take advantage of Zeek Food Delivery and ZeekDash to increase its reach in the city.

In addition, JK also said it has secured a second location in Hong Kong in the Mid-Levels neighborhood, the first being in the North Point area. The Mid-Levels kitchen is slated to open by the end of September.

The goal for the company is to eventually have between six to eight "ghost kitchens" operating throughout the Hong Kong area. Hong Kong has been JK’s first venture overseas, after opening its doors for business in Taiwan in March of 2020.

The company recently opened its 19th location in Taiwan in the city of Taoyuan. The delivery-only startup now offers around 25 proprietary and third-party food menus and handles around 120,000 orders per month.