Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases,1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (July 23) reported 23 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease from the 30 reported on the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 24 new coronavirus cases that afternoon, including 23 local cases and one imported infection. He also announced two deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 784.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 19 men and four women between the ages of 20 and 50, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 10-22. As for the distribution of these cases, there were 13 in New Taipei City, four each in Taipei City and Taoyuan City, and one each in Yilan County and Kaohsiung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 18 are from known sources and five are from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

COVID deaths

Chen said that the four deaths reported Friday include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 26 to June 24. They were diagnosed between May 29 and June 26 and died between May 26 and July 20.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,280 cases announced between May 11 and July 21, 12,501, or 87.5%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the sole imported case reported Friday, case No. 15,641, is a Croatian boy under the age of 10 who arrived in Taiwan from Switzerland on June 28 to visit relatives. Because an accompanying family member, case No. 15,370, was found to be positive for the virus, the boy underwent testing on July 22 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 23, with a Ct value of 29.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,875,313 COVID-19 tests, with 1,859,164 coming back negative. Out of the 15,535 confirmed cases, 1,254 were imported, 14,228 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 784 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 776 deaths from local infections, 391 were in New Taipei; 294 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 10 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.