Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Landslides in western India kill 5, while floods trap more

By ASHOK SHARMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/23 13:26
Landslides in western India kill 5, while floods trap more

NEW DELHI (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters, an official said Friday.

The dead were killed in three landslides in Raigad district in western Maharashtra state, said District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary. Many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways, she said.

Chaudhary said the rains had slowed and water levels were coming down Friday, but access to badly hit areas was still blocked, hampering rescue operations.

Elsewhere in the region, another 200 people in Ratnagiri district were rescued from hilly areas on Thursday after the heavy rains, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

In the coastal town of Chiplun, home to 70,000 people, more than half the area was flooded, PTI reported.

B.N, Patil, district administrator of Ratnagiri, said he has sought the help of the army, coast guard and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations.

An Indian navy statement said it has deployed helicopters for evacuating stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.

Last weekend, more than 30 people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in and around Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are often poorly built.

The monsoon is crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but the rains often cause extensive damage and kill scores of people each year.

Updated : 2021-07-23 14:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan