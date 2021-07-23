Alexa
Man arrested, Ducati motorbike impounded after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway

Biker could face speeding fine of up to NT$34,800 and lose the NT$1.6 million bike

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 13:44
A man in Taichung could lose his Ducati after going 300 kph on a local highway. 

A man in Taichung could lose his Ducati after going 300 kph on a local highway.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police detained a man in Taichung Friday (July 23) and impounded his Ducati motorbike after he posted footage online of himself reaching a speed of 300 kilometers per hour on a highway.

The man, surnamed Chen (陳), will be investigated for offenses against public safety but also for forgery, as he put a fake license plate on his bike to mislead police, CNA reported. Based on footage from surveillance cameras, police concluded that Chen left his home in Taichung City around 5 a.m on July 17 before entering Provincial Highway 74, also known as the Taichung Ring Expressway.

Footage he later put online showed his speedometer first crossing the 200-kph mark before peaking at more than 290 kph, while also mentioning the machine’s Italian brand. Police analyzed the images and went to look for recordings of a Ducati motorbike in the area before reaching the conclusion the suspect lived in Taichung’s Beitun District.

Armed with a search warrant, they visited Chen’s home early Friday and detained him for questioning. He is likely to face a fine of up to NT$34,800 (US$1,240) for the maximum speed violation.

Chen could also lose his Ducati 1199 Panigale S, which carries a ticket price of NT$1.6 million, according to a report by the Liberty Times.
