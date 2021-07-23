Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's cap on indoor gatherings rises to 50 on July 27

Taiwan to also allow restaurants to open for indoor dining on July 27

  291
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 15:12
Taiwan's cap on indoor gatherings rises to 50 on July 27

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) plans to lower epidemic control restrictions to Level 2, limits on indoor gatherings will be lowered to 50, while restaurants can open for indoor dining.

After a Cabinet meeting on epidemic control measures, following a plan presented by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) ruled that Taiwan can lower its nationwide Level 3 alert — which has served as a "soft lockdown" — to Level 2. Among the new measures to go into effect on July 27 is a relaxing of the limit on group gatherings from five or more people indoors to 50 or more, and 10 or more outdoors to 100 or more.

During a press conference on Thursday (July 22), the CECC said a draft of the new epidemic prevention measures for the Level 2 alert were discussed with various local governments. The representatives of these governments proposed to the CECC that the crowd limits be raised tenfold.

They also proposed allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining as long as they follow guidelines put forth by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The CECC agreed to allow restaurants to open for indoor dining on the condition that appropriate epidemic prevention measures would be taken, including partitions and checkerboard seating, reported CNA.

Level 2 general principles:

1. With the exception of eating and drinking, people must wear masks at all times when going out
2. Implementation of real-name registration
3. Maintain a socially safe distance
4. Crowd control in places of business and public areas: social distance of at least 1.5 meters in indoor spaces and 1 meter in outdoor spaces
5. The maximum crowd size: 49 people indoors and 99 people outdoors. If the number exceeds the limit, organizers must present an epidemic prevention plan
6. Places with indoor dining must follow Ministry of Health and Welfare regulations
Level 2 alert
Level 2
lifting restrictions
Level 3 alert
Level 3
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
crowd limits
gatherings

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports highest unemployment rate in 10 years amid lockdown
Taiwan reports highest unemployment rate in 10 years amid lockdown
2021/07/22 18:14
New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions
New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions
2021/07/21 20:29
CECC will decide within 2 days whether to relax indoor/outdoor gathering limits
CECC will decide within 2 days whether to relax indoor/outdoor gathering limits
2021/07/21 17:44
Former Taiwan Cabinet official caught violating Level 3 restrictions
Former Taiwan Cabinet official caught violating Level 3 restrictions
2021/07/20 15:17
Taiwan think tank sees economy grow by 5.16% in 2021
Taiwan think tank sees economy grow by 5.16% in 2021
2021/07/20 13:48

Updated : 2021-07-23 15:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan