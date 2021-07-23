Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/23 12:01
Biologist Rodrigo Freitas examines a baby broad-snouted caiman after capturing it in the Marapendi Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 16, ...
A fisherman, left, prepares to go out into the waters of the Paraguay River from Pabla Port, in Lambare, Paraguay, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jo...
A police officer abandons his vehicle during a demonstration that turned violent in which protesters demanded justice for the assassinated President J...
Voodoo pilgrims bathe in a waterfall believed to have purifying powers during an annual celebration in Saut d' Eau, Haiti, Friday July 16, 2021. The a...
People attend a cultural-political event on seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of people in a show of support for the Cuban revolution six days aft...
A person walks on the sea wall as a Southeast wind blows in Montevideo, Uruguay,Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A tourist takes a selfie in front of the Church of Maradona in San Andres Cholula, Puebla state, Mexico, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Church of Maradona...
A woman is seen through a window as she participates in a spinning class amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at a gym in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July ...
Young men perform in a drumline during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as the county marks its Independence Da...
A girl walks near the wooden horses of a street photographer set up at the Plaza de Armas in downtown of Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, amid...

July 16 - 22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

Updated : 2021-07-23 13:36 GMT+08:00

