Award-winning Taiwanese singer appears on Times Square billboard

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Wei Ju-hsuan (魏如萱), aka Waa Wei, appeared Thursday (July 22) on a giant Spotify billboard in New York's Times Square.

The music platform released a campaign called "EQUAL Global Music Program" in April, after a self-funded report showed that just one in five musicians in the charts are women. The company launched an EQUAL playlist of significant female artists from over 50 countries to support gender equality.

Taiwanese diva A-Mei (張惠妹) was one of the selected musicians and made her appearance on the Times Square billboard last month. Wei shared on Facebook Thursday that she was shocked after A-Mei was featured and hoped one day that it would be her face on the screen.

When the talented singer's dream came true, Wei posted a photo and video of the Spotify promotional video. Wei wrote on social media, "I am so honored to be featured after A-Mei and Karen Mok (莫文蔚). To all women and mothers, we are invincible."

Before Wei made her debut in the Times Square campaign video, she joked that her fans had put her picture on the LED wall using Photoshop and she wanted to share that photo, but her company gave her a firm "no." The mother to a three-year-old boy is a radio host and winner of Best Female Mandarin Singer at the 31st edition of the Golden Melody Awards, after four nominations.