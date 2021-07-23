Alexa
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 10:42
Philadelphia 0 1 1
Orlando City 1 1 2

First Half_1, Orlando City, Michel, 3 (Pereyra), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Orlando City, Perea, 2 (Nani), 59th; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 5 (Mbaizo), 68th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 45th; Santos, Philadelphia, 56th; Michel, Orlando City, 78th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Eric Weisbrod, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jack McGlynn, 88th), Daniel Gazdag (Leon Maximilian Flach, 70th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Paxten Aaronson, 90th+1); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 70th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Nani (Alexander Alvarado, 83rd), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Antonio Carlos, 73rd), Oriol Rosell (Joey Dezart, 79th); Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Chris Mueller (Silvester Van der Water, 73rd).

Updated : 2021-07-23 12:01 GMT+08:00

