AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Olympic rings are seen at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July ... The Olympic rings are seen at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

An athlete from Belgium practices for the 3x3 basketball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Aomi Urban Sports P... An athlete from Belgium practices for the 3x3 basketball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A hooded suspect is accompanied by a police officer to search evidence at an office in Hong Kong Thursday, July 22, 2021. Hong Kong's national securit... A hooded suspect is accompanied by a police officer to search evidence at an office in Hong Kong Thursday, July 22, 2021. Hong Kong's national security police on Thursday arrested five people from a trade union of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists on suspicion of conspiring to publish and distribute seditious material, in the latest arrests made amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Flowers offered by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach are placed at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during his visit Friday, July 16, 2... Flowers offered by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach are placed at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during his visit Friday, July 16, 2021, in Hiroshima, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

Visitors take photos along the red walls near Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Visitors take photos along the red walls near Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Muslims offer prayers on the morning of Eid-ul-Adha at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast ... Muslims offer prayers on the morning of Eid-ul-Adha at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is marked by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

A Kashmiri inspecting a house where suspected rebels had taken refuge, is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces dur... A Kashmiri inspecting a house where suspected rebels had taken refuge, is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces during a gunfight, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two suspected rebels were killed in a gunfight in in the disputed region's main city on Friday, officials said, as violence increased in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Birds seen over deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al Adha following restrictions due to Covid pandemic in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Muslim... Birds seen over deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al Adha following restrictions due to Covid pandemic in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Muslims worldwide marked the the Eid al-Adha holiday over the past days amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's celebrations. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across the platform at the 104-year-old Hua Lamphong Railway Station in ... A worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across the platform at the 104-year-old Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

JULY 16-22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com