AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/23 09:58
A worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across the platform at the 104-year-old Hua Lamphong Railway Station in ...
Birds seen over deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al Adha following restrictions due to Covid pandemic in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Muslim...
A Kashmiri inspecting a house where suspected rebels had taken refuge, is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces dur...
Muslims offer prayers on the morning of Eid-ul-Adha at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast ...
Visitors take photos along the red walls near Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Flowers offered by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach are placed at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during his visit Friday, July 16, 2...
A hooded suspect is accompanied by a police officer to search evidence at an office in Hong Kong Thursday, July 22, 2021. Hong Kong's national securit...
An athlete from Belgium practices for the 3x3 basketball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Aomi Urban Sports P...
The Olympic rings are seen at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July ...

JULY 16-22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-07-23 11:23 GMT+08:00

