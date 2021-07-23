Alexa
Taiwan Army to hold missile-firing exercise in August

Annual Condor Exercise tests helicopter pilots' combat capabilities

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 10:39
Apache helicopters firing Hellfire missiles during 2019 Han Kuang exercise.

Apache helicopters firing Hellfire missiles during 2019 Han Kuang exercise. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Army will hold a live-fire exercise from late August to early September.

Military officials on Thursday (July 22) revealed that Apache, SuperCobra, and Kiowa helicopters from the Army’s 601st and 602nd Air Cavalry Brigades, as well as a training unit, will launch a barrage of Hellfire and Stinger missiles to certify the brigades’ combat capabilities.

The annual drill, called the Condor Exercise, has been conducted in early September in previous years, military officials said. However, this year it will start in late August at Jiupeng Air Force Base in Pingtung and feature night-time operations.

The officials said that during the 2017 Condor Exercise, a total of 56 Hellfire missiles, eight stinger missiles, and 180 decoy flares were fired. As for how many missiles will be launched this year, it will be determined based on an annual shooting plan.
Taiwan Army
Apache helicopter
SuperCobra helicopter
Kiowa helicopter
Stinger missile
Hellfire missile
military drill
Condor Exercise

Updated : 2021-07-23 11:22 GMT+08:00

