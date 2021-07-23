Alexa
Orioles option Gutiérrez to Triple-A Norfolk

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 09:08
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles optioned infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles announced the move Thursday, which was a day off for the team before hosting a three-game series with Washington.

Baltimore acquired the 26-year-old Gutiérrez from the Kansas City Royals this month for cash. He's appeared in eight games for the Orioles since then.

In 70 big league games since 2019, Gutiérrez has hit .221 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.

Updated : 2021-07-23 10:33 GMT+08:00

