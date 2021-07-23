Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to the Florida Keys

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 09:01
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, David "Bat" Masterson toots a conch shell during the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest Thursday, Ju...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Michael Kimbahh holds an enlarged facsimile of an Ernest Hemingway U.S. postage stamp to demon...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, past winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, including Chris Storm, right, judge this yea...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, David "Bat" Masterson toots a conch shell during the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest Thursday, Ju...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Michael Kimbahh holds an enlarged facsimile of an Ernest Hemingway U.S. postage stamp to demon...

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, past winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, including Chris Storm, right, judge this yea...

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The 40th edition of an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest opened Thursday night at an iconic Key West bar once frequented by the author, marking the return of a contest canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 70 stocky, bearded men resembling the late writer competed in the first of two preliminary rounds at Sloppy Joe’s Bar. The contest’s second preliminary round is set for Friday and the 2021 winner is to be chosen Saturday night.

The three-night contest is a cornerstone of the island’s Hemingway Days festival, staged around the literary legend’s July 21 birthday to salute his writing talent, legacy and adventurous life. Hemingway lived and wrote on the subtropical island for most of the 1930s.

Thursday night’s entrants paraded across Sloppy Joe’s stage before a judging panel of former winners including Joe Maxey, a retired Tennessee banker who won the last contest, staged in 2019.

Late Wednesday, a woman from Somerville, Massachusetts, was named the winner of the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition. Madison Bakalar’s “So This Is How We Go” bested 784 other American and international entries.

Lorian Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s author granddaughter and founder of the literary competition, said Bakalar’s story impressed the judges for its ability to combine universally human emotions about loss with a finessed gallows humor.

Hemingway Days continues through Sunday with events including an offbeat “Running of the Bulls” spoof, a literary walking tour and the Key West Marlin Tournament.

While living in Key West, Hemingway penned classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not.”

Updated : 2021-07-23 10:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect