Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Twitter has online ad wind at its back

By REUTERS
2021/07/23 11:00
 A Twitter app icon. (AP photo)

 A Twitter app icon. (AP photo)

Twitter’s 74% jump in second-quarter revenue to almost $1.2 billion portends a soaring online ad market. Marketing spending in the United States is expected to increase by 15% this year to $251 billion, with more of that online, according to WPP’s Group M. Likewise, rival Snap doubled its revenue over the same period.

Twitter does have the advantage of favorable comparisons. The online ad slump hit the hardest in the second quarter of 2020 when revenue fell almost 20% for Twitter though monetizable daily active users grew by 34%. That latter metric was down to a pace of 11% growth in the three months ending in June. But the company is making more money off of the tweeps it has: average daily U.S. users were up by only 1 million to 37 million but revenue increased almost 80%.

Twitter has also been expanding ways to make money off its platform. It’s trying out charging admission for certain features and content subscriptions. And while it’s criticized for spreading online misinformation, it’s not feeling the Washington antitrust heat of its rivals. In relative terms that should also keep Twitter aloft.

Updated : 2021-07-23 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect