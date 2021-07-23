Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pats' Gilmore, 7 others will start training camp on PUP list

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/23 07:35
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore stands along the sideline during the second half of the team...

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore stands along the sideline during the second half of the team...

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Gilmore was one of eight Patriots players added to the list Thursday ahead of the official start of camp next week. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive end Chase Winovich, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Brandon King and receiver Devin Smith also will be sidelined when camp begins. They are all eligible to be removed from the list at any time.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore's status for the regular season remains uncertain as he looks to get additional compensation entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $7 million this season.

He is also scheduled to receive a $500,000 roster bonus, but even with that his 2021 compensation would rank him 25th among NFL cornerbacks.

Gilmore sat out both the voluntary and mandatory portions of New England’s offseason program in May and June. He will turn 31 in September and tied a career low with one interception last season.

He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and a season-ending quadriceps injury late in the season that required offseason surgery.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-07-23 09:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect