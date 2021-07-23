Alexa
Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/23 07:16
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered Thursday one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and will bring some pop to Tampa Bay's lineup. The designated hitter is batting .294 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

With a week until the trade deadline and no shot at the postseason, the Twins figured they'd get something for Cruz to begin building toward 2021. Minnesota entered Thursday at 41-55.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-23 08:17 GMT+08:00

