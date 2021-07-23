Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 07:17
Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

MIAMI (AP) — A giant video screen collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin. There were no injuries.

Organizers posted on Twitter that the screen toppled over onto one of the festival's stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but it was expected to be repaired before doors opened Friday.

“Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” the tweet said.

Helicopter news footage shows a large pile of downed scaffolding and other equipment next to one of the stages.

Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 2020, the event was rescheduled several times. This weekend's lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

Updated : 2021-07-23 08:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect