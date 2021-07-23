Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants RB Saquon Barkley going to start camp on PUP list

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 05:46
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is carted to the locker room after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game...

FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is carted to the locker room after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Running back Saquon Barkley, coming off an ACL injury, is starting training camp for the New York Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Barkley and five other players were placed on the list Thursday as the team’s quarterbacks, first-year players and those rehabbing injuries checked into training camp. They joined a group of rookies who reported Wednesday.

Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, practice starts the following day.

Barkley said on Monday at a youth football camp he was not sure whether the team would allow him to practice right away. He was injured in the second game of last season and had surgery in October.

Joining Barkley on the list are center Jonotthan Harrison, (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (back), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle), the team’s third-round draft choice.

Players on the Active/PUP list can be activated at any time during training camp. If they are still on the list at the final roster cutdown to 53, they must either be activated or moved to the Reserve/PUP list. Players on the Reserve/PUP list must be inactive for the first six weeks of the season.

Two players are on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list: linebacker Ryan Anderson (back) and running back Sandro Platzgummer (hamstring). The NFI list is very similar to the PUP list, except the player must have sustained his injury away from the team. Such players can return to practice when they are medically cleared.

In addition, running back Taquan Mizzell was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Mizzell, who last played in a regular-season game in 2018 for Chicago, was signed in January.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-07-23 06:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect