How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/23 04:21
Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. Even though most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the benchmark index higher. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.79 points, or 0.2%, to 4,367.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,823.35.

The Nasdaq rose 52.64 points, or 0.4%, to 14,684.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,199.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.32 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 135.50 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 257.36 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.24 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 611.41 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 4,216.87 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,796.32 points, or 13.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 224.62 points, or 11.4%.

Updated : 2021-07-23 05:21 GMT+08:00

