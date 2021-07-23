Alexa
49ers sign middle linebacker Fred Warner to 5-year extension

By Associated Press
2021/07/23 04:19
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner has signed a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers taking him through the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old Warner has started all 48 games in his three seasons with San Francisco, making 79 tackles last season with a sack, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

“We’re extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off. He earned this extension through hard work, discipline, and the professional way he goes about his business."

The 49ers selected Warner in the third round of the 2018 draft with the 70th overall pick.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-07-23 05:20 GMT+08:00

