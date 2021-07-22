Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Malta flies home COVID-positive language students amid surge

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 23:37
Malta flies home COVID-positive language students amid surge

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta on Thursday began flying home students who tested positive for COVID-19 while studying English at schools in the small Mediterranean island nation.

Malta's health ministry closed language schools on July 14 amid a spike in new cases, which included several hundred foreign students. Many of them were minors.

The first medical charter flight carried 100 students bound for Paris. More flights were planned in coming days.

Earlier this week, nearly 200 students who tested negative flew home via Rome, Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid.

The Malta Tourism Authority said it was covering the cost of the repatriation flights, which were being organized with the help of health authorities.

The number of active virus cases in Malta has risen from 43 on July 1 to 2,487 on Thursday.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-07-23 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan