Romania beats Honduras 1-0 on return to Olympic soccer

Honduras's Jonathan Nunez, left, and Carlos Pineda, right, fight for the ball with Alexandru Dobre of Romania during a men's soccer match at the 2020 ... Honduras's Jonathan Nunez, left, and Carlos Pineda, right, fight for the ball with Alexandru Dobre of Romania during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Honduras's Elvin Oliva, 21, scores an own goal during a men's soccer match against Romania at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Ka... Honduras's Elvin Oliva, 21, scores an own goal during a men's soccer match against Romania at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Romania made a winning return to Olympic men's soccer after 57 years.

A 1-0 victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva's own goal on Thursday at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Honduras finished fourth in the competition at the 2016 Olympics.

In the other Group B game, New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0.

