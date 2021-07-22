Alexa
Romania beats Honduras 1-0 on return to Olympic soccer

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 23:03
Honduras's Elvin Oliva, 21, scores an own goal during a men's soccer match against Romania at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Ka...
Honduras's Elvin Oliva, 21, scores an own goal during a men's soccer match against Romania at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Ka...

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Romania made a winning return to Olympic men's soccer after 57 years.

A 1-0 victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva's own goal on Thursday at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Honduras finished fourth in the competition at the 2016 Olympics.

In the other Group B game, New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0.

Updated : 2021-07-23 00:44 GMT+08:00

