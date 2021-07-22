Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 9 3 3 30 28 18
Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13
Nashville 5 1 8 23 21 14
Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13
CF Montréal 6 4 4 22 19 16
Columbus 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York City FC 6 5 2 20 21 15
New York 5 5 3 18 18 16
D.C. United 5 7 2 17 20 18
Atlanta 2 4 8 14 14 17
Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 17 26
Chicago 3 8 3 12 16 25
Toronto FC 2 8 4 10 18 31
Inter Miami CF 2 8 2 8 9 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9
Sporting Kansas City 8 3 3 27 25 16
LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 23 22
Colorado 7 3 3 24 21 13
Los Angeles FC 6 5 3 21 18 15
Portland 6 6 1 19 17 20
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16
Real Salt Lake 4 4 5 17 21 16
Houston 3 4 7 16 16 19
Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14
San Jose 3 7 4 13 16 24
Vancouver 3 7 4 13 14 23
FC Dallas 2 7 5 11 14 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 17

New England 1, Atlanta 0

Miami at New York ppd.

CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Nashville 5, Chicago 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, July 18

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Tuesday, July 20

Houston 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville 0, Columbus 0, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New England 5, Miami 0

Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie

San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-22 23:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy