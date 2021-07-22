Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 22:13
Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days.

The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm.

“It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish military wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the country’s navy commander, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, will join the Russian naval parade at St. Petersburg after receiving an invitation from the Russian defense minister.

IRNA also said the Sahand will join the parade “if the Russian-planned programs are in line with the plans of the Iranian fleet.”

The naval parade is expected to take place Sunday, according to Russian state media.

The two vessels left Iran's Bandar Abbas port in May. Images from Maxar Technologies dated April 28 appear to show seven Iranian fast-attack craft typically associated with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on the deck of the Makran.

The Danish military photos showed those seven vessels covered and still aboard the Makran on Thursday. The fast-attack craft aboard the Makran are the type that the Guard uses in its tense encounters with U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf and its narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz.

The website Politico first reported in late May, citing anonymous officials, that the ships’ final destination may be Venezuela. However, it appears the vessels instead went around Africa's Cape of Good Hope and continued north on an unusually long voyage by Iran's navy.

Updated : 2021-07-22 23:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy