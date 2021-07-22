Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|58
|38
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|57
|39
|.594
|1
|New York
|50
|44
|.532
|7
|Toronto
|48
|44
|.522
|8
|Baltimore
|31
|64
|.326
|26½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|38
|.604
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|45
|.516
|8½
|Detroit
|46
|51
|.474
|12½
|Minnesota
|41
|55
|.427
|17
|Kansas City
|39
|55
|.415
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|3
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|6½
|Los Angeles
|46
|48
|.489
|10½
|Texas
|35
|61
|.365
|22½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|47
|47
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|46
|48
|.489
|4½
|Washington
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|Miami
|41
|55
|.427
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|41
|.577
|_
|Cincinnati
|49
|47
|.510
|6½
|St. Louis
|48
|48
|.500
|7½
|Chicago
|47
|49
|.490
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|60
|.375
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|60
|35
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|59
|38
|.608
|2
|San Diego
|56
|42
|.571
|5½
|Colorado
|42
|54
|.438
|18½
|Arizona
|30
|68
|.306
|31½
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 4, Texas 2
Boston 7, Toronto 4
Cleveland 5, Houston 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 6, Seattle 3
Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.