All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|47
|47
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|46
|48
|.489
|4½
|Washington
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|Miami
|41
|55
|.427
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|41
|.577
|_
|Cincinnati
|49
|47
|.510
|6½
|St. Louis
|48
|48
|.500
|7½
|Chicago
|47
|49
|.490
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|60
|.375
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|60
|35
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|59
|38
|.608
|2
|San Diego
|56
|42
|.571
|5½
|Colorado
|42
|54
|.438
|18½
|Arizona
|30
|68
|.306
|31½
___
San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 6, Seattle 3
Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.