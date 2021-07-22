Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 58 38 .604 _ _ 4-6 W-2 28-19 30-19
Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1 _ 7-3 W-2 30-18 27-21
New York 50 44 .532 7 7-3 W-4 27-23 23-21
Toronto 48 44 .522 8 5-5 L-2 22-22 26-22
Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½ 23 3-7 L-2 13-30 18-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 58 38 .604 _ _ 7-3 L-1 35-17 23-21
Cleveland 48 45 .516 5 6-4 W-1 24-19 24-26
Detroit 46 51 .474 12½ 9 6-4 W-6 27-22 19-29
Minnesota 41 55 .427 17 13½ 5-5 W-1 22-25 19-30
Kansas City 39 55 .415 18 14½ 4-6 W-2 22-24 17-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 58 39 .598 _ _ 4-6 L-1 31-20 27-19
Oakland 55 42 .567 3 _ 6-4 W-2 30-24 25-18
Seattle 51 45 .531 6-4 L-1 29-20 22-25
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½ 4-6 L-3 27-22 19-26
Texas 35 61 .365 22½ 19½ 1-9 L-8 22-25 13-36

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 50 43 .538 _ _ 5-5 W-1 28-14 22-29
Philadelphia 47 47 .500 7 6-4 L-2 27-17 20-30
Atlanta 46 48 .489 8 5-4 L-1 26-25 20-23
Washington 45 50 .474 6 3-7 L-1 27-25 18-25
Miami 41 55 .427 10½ 14 3-7 W-1 22-21 19-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ _ 5-5 L-2 27-23 29-18
Cincinnati 49 47 .510 6 4-6 L-1 24-25 25-22
St. Louis 48 48 .500 7 6-4 W-1 27-20 21-28
Chicago 47 49 .490 8 5-5 L-1 28-17 19-32
Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½ 19 4-6 L-4 21-26 15-34
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 60 35 .632 _ _ 7-3 W-1 30-13 30-22
Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2 _ 6-4 L-1 31-16 28-22
San Diego 56 42 .571 _ 5-4 W-1 33-19 23-23
Colorado 42 54 .438 18½ 13 5-5 W-1 33-20 9-34
Arizona 30 68 .306 31½ 26 5-5 W-4 19-30 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 4, Texas 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Cleveland 5, Houston 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-22 23:12 GMT+08:00

