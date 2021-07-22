Alexa
Japan opens Olympic men's soccer with 1-0 win over SAfrica

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 21:26
Japan's Ritsu Doan, left, and teammate Reo Hatate, second from left, celebrates a goal from Takefusa Kubo (7) during a men's soccer match against Sout...
Japan's Takefusa Kubo, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during a men's soccer match against South Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursda...
Japan's Takefusa Kubo, leaps over Repo Malepe of South Africa during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tok...
Japan's Takefusa Kubo shoots a penalty kick during a men's soccer match against South Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in ...

TOKYO (AP) — An empty stadium is not how Japanese athletes imagined competing for the first time in Tokyo at their home Olympics.

At least the men's soccer team won on Thursday — a day before the opening ceremony of the pandemic-impacted games.

Takefusa Kubo scored the only goal with a curling strike off the post in the 71st minute that clinched a 1-0 victory over South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium.

Kubo is a 20-year-old forward signed up to Real Madrid who has yet to play for the Spanish giants while gaining first-team experience elsewhere in La Liga.

In the other Group A game, Mexico beat France 4-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-22 23:12 GMT+08:00

