Senate panel to vote on Biden's pick to oversee US lands

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters after a Republican caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washi... FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters after a Republican caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Barrasso said Friday, June 11, 2021, that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning should be disqualified over her links to "extreme environmental activists" when Manning was a graduate student in the 1980s. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Ma... FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing for her to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management, during a hearing of the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. West is facing pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel was set to vote Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the U.S. West after Republicans sought to derail the nomination.

Democrats have remained united behind Tracy Stone-Manning amid allegations she stonewalled a 1989 investigation into the sabotage of an Idaho timber sale.

At stake is the leadership of the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which oversees energy production, recreation and other activities across almost a quarter-billion acres of public lands, primarily in the West.

Stone-Manning is a former top aide to former Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and most recently worked as a vice president at the National Wildlife Federation. Her advocacy for land preservation contrasts sharply with the land bureau's priorities under former President Donald Trump, who sped up oil and gas drilling approvals.

It would take every Senate Republican plus at least one Democratic lawmaker to block her confirmation in the evenly divided chamber.

Thursday's vote is in the Senate Energy and Environment Committee. If tied, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can still call a vote on the Senate floor, where Vice President Kamala Harris could a break tie for confirmation.