New Zealand beats South Korea 1-0 in men's Olympic soccer

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 21:21
New Zealand's Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal against South Korea during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Ju...
New Zealand's Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal against South Korea during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Ju...
New Zealand's Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal against South Korea during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Ju...

New Zealand's Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal against South Korea during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Ju...

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Chris Wood's goal gave New Zealand a 1-0 victory over South Korea at the start of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Thursday.

The Burnley striker scored in the 70th minute with his team's first shot on target at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium where a few hundred fans were permitted because it is just outside Tokyo and not in the same state of emergency as Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Wood is one of New Zealand's three overage players permitted in a squad comprised largely of players under the age of 23.

In the other Group B game, Romania also beat Honduras 1-0.

Updated : 2021-07-22 23:12 GMT+08:00

