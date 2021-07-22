Alexa
Australia to play 5 Twenty20s in Bangladesh next month

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 20:53
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia will play five Twenty20s within a week in Bangladesh next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced Thursday.

They will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka from Aug. 3-9.

It will be Australia’s first trip to Bangladesh since they played two test matches in 2017. The team is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on July 29.

“The BCB and Cricket Australia have worked tirelessly together for confirming the itinerary,” BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement. “Naturally this was a challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic as ensuring health safety and security is a priority prerequisite for holding any cricket series in these times."

He added that "a comprehensive bio-security plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour for the protection of players and staff of the two teams and the match officials.”

The Australians will be quarantined in their hotel for three days before they start practicing at the venue.

___

Updated : 2021-07-22 22:21 GMT+08:00

