Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;SW;18;83%;84%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;35;Sunny and very warm;44;35;NE;14;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;24;W;22;36%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;28;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;ESE;11;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Variable cloudiness;23;15;NE;10;68%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;19;13;A little p.m. rain;19;13;SE;9;74%;90%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;25;Sunny and very warm;41;28;N;9;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;Sunny and very warm;32;16;ENE;9;36%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Sunny and very warm;30;20;ENE;16;41%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;N;18;35%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;14;10;A stray shower;15;7;WNW;11;79%;42%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;44;30;Very warm;44;30;WNW;21;22%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;34;23;Sunny intervals;34;23;S;10;60%;21%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;23;20;A t-storm in spots;25;21;WSW;20;79%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;33;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;11;77%;69%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;NE;15;67%;3%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy;29;23;Humid;31;23;S;9;70%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Some sun and nice;27;17;WNW;8;53%;8%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNE;9;60%;10%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;12;A thunderstorm;17;11;SE;10;74%;71%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;ESE;18;51%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Sun and some clouds;28;16;NE;9;41%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;24;16;ENE;9;68%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A shower;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NE;9;43%;6%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;29;15;SSE;8;47%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun;17;9;Mostly sunny;20;13;E;9;81%;19%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;30;18;Nice with some sun;30;18;E;11;30%;15%;6

Busan, South Korea;High clouds and warm;33;26;High clouds and warm;33;26;NE;16;64%;15%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;36;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NW;15;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;ESE;7;58%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;26;20;A thunderstorm;27;20;SSE;7;74%;79%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;27;An afternoon shower;35;27;SW;19;59%;60%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;28;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;11;70%;59%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;27;Showers;30;26;SW;16;78%;99%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;21;15;Sunshine and nice;21;15;WNW;9;64%;32%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;Low clouds;29;25;NW;16;67%;10%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;S;14;58%;29%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;SSE;23;66%;44%;6

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ESE;11;86%;57%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;34;19;Partly sunny;35;19;W;10;34%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A t-storm, breezy;31;27;SE;23;82%;72%;3

Dili, East Timor;More sun than clouds;35;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;S;8;47%;0%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;24;15;Clouds and sun;24;16;NE;15;74%;15%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;NNE;9;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;21;Sunny and beautiful;28;23;WSW;4;67%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;NW;12;83%;92%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;12;Partly sunny;22;8;ESE;10;29%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;13;65%;30%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, windy;24;13;Partly sunny;21;10;NNW;18;47%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning showers;32;26;Showers around;33;26;WSW;19;80%;79%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;31;26;A shower in the p.m.;36;28;SW;11;69%;60%;13

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;30;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;29;56%;62%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;24;20;A t-storm around;25;22;W;12;85%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;14;63%;33%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;26;22;Partly sunny;28;21;NNE;17;51%;8%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;10;78%;91%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;35;33;Mostly sunny;36;31;ENE;15;54%;7%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but colder;10;-2;Sunny, but cool;12;0;NNE;7;24%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;18;Mostly sunny;34;20;NNE;10;22%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;29;Hot, turning breezy;36;29;WSW;19;61%;16%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;21;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SSW;7;84%;88%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;Episodes of sunshine;34;27;S;21;41%;38%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;26;16;NW;11;48%;8%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;33;26;Warm, turning breezy;34;26;NNE;27;54%;13%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;Partial sunshine;30;19;WSW;10;54%;7%;6

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;34;28;A t-storm or two;31;28;SSE;13;82%;92%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;34;25;A couple of t-storms;34;25;N;8;70%;77%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;15;-3;Sunshine and mild;16;-1;ENE;15;29%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun;29;24;SW;11;75%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;SSE;15;73%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;27;18;NNW;12;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;28;15;Not as warm;23;16;ENE;18;61%;67%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;31;20;S;10;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Sunshine and nice;26;20;SW;11;71%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;38;21;Sun and some clouds;34;19;WSW;14;19%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SW;18;73%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Morning showers;30;25;NNW;8;77%;83%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A couple of t-storms;29;27;WSW;22;83%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;11;7;A shower in the a.m.;10;8;N;14;70%;66%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;11;WSW;10;55%;74%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;S;11;74%;80%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Sun and some clouds;24;15;W;14;51%;19%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;Partial sunshine;30;24;SSW;27;65%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun;16;10;Partly sunny;19;11;NNE;10;77%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;A quick p.m. shower;24;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;WSW;3;55%;12%;9

Moscow, Russia;Nice with sunshine;22;16;Clouds and sun;22;16;NW;17;45%;39%;4

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;30;27;A thunderstorm;30;27;WSW;21;88%;81%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;ESE;12;54%;29%;11

New York, United States;Sunshine, less humid;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;NNE;10;41%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;24;Lots of sun, warm;36;25;W;9;45%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;28;16;Clouds and sun, warm;28;17;NE;16;55%;5%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;35;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;WSW;9;52%;42%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SSW;7;42%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sun, some clouds;25;14;A morning shower;25;14;WNW;9;58%;43%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;25;A morning shower;28;26;E;24;82%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;WNW;9;84%;87%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers, humid;33;23;Afternoon showers;32;23;E;9;77%;89%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;30;19;E;13;53%;68%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;17;11;A little a.m. rain;16;13;WSW;24;67%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;33;28;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;19;68%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;23;Nice with some sun;31;24;ESE;20;72%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;35;22;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;ESE;11;49%;78%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ESE;5;55%;6%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot with high clouds;34;23;Hot and humid;35;24;NW;7;62%;8%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;20;11;A thick cloud cover;19;9;S;13;47%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Sunny and nice;28;19;W;10;72%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;26;20;Showers around;26;21;S;18;81%;69%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;12;Rain and drizzle;14;12;SSE;9;87%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;A stray thunderstorm;23;16;NNW;17;62%;43%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunlit and pleasant;24;15;ENE;10;70%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;44;34;Mostly sunny and hot;46;32;NE;15;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunlit and very warm;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;WSW;13;43%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;22;14;Clouds and sun;21;12;N;14;57%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;Clearing;20;14;WSW;17;59%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;20;A couple of t-storms;26;20;E;15;75%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;23;76%;80%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;28;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;N;11;78%;61%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;More clouds than sun;22;14;A heavy thunderstorm;19;14;N;12;78%;81%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;21;3;Partly sunny;17;4;SSW;6;60%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;13;75%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NNW;11;61%;5%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;NNE;9;55%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny, hot;35;23;Very hot;36;22;NW;7;55%;14%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and windy;31;27;Windy with a t-storm;31;27;ENE;31;75%;79%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;14;73%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;SE;10;48%;8%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;30;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;E;21;69%;82%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;SSE;12;46%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Milder;19;10;Breezy in the a.m.;16;11;NNW;19;57%;44%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some wind and rain;31;27;Rain and wind;30;27;NW;65;84%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, windy;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;N;16;51%;9%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Hot with sunshine;39;26;NNE;10;19%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;A strong t-storm;30;21;Increasingly windy;30;20;NW;27;46%;27%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;38;28;SSE;10;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;27;A morning shower;30;26;WSW;18;60%;55%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;E;9;35%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;S;14;56%;74%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;17;Partly sunny;24;19;E;9;62%;3%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;E;8;57%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;36;23;SSE;13;27%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;NNE;9;45%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;NW;8;48%;24%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;7;44%;4%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;10;78%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Nice with sunshine;22;14;A stray thunderstorm;24;14;W;12;58%;51%;6

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;24;15;Nice with some sun;25;15;WNW;12;61%;31%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;11;9;Mostly sunny;12;7;NE;13;70%;2%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;28;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;13;80%;82%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;20;NNE;8;46%;49%;11

