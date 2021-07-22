Alexa
Milwaukee Bucks' fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 20:14
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to squeeze into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston.

Fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses as they roll through the heart of the city. They'll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city's Deer District, where an estimated 100,000 people gathered Tuesday night to watch the Bucks put away the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

