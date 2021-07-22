Alexa
Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan’s Keelung to reopen on July 27

Night market visitors required to have temperature taken, disinfect their hands, and leave contact tracing information

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 19:38
(Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Miaokou Night Market in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung will reopen on July 27 after being shuttered for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to reopen the night market was made after the Keelung City Government held a meeting with representatives of the stallkeepers on Wednesday (July 21), CNA reported

Keelung's Department of Economic Affairs said Wednesday that the city government had asked the night market's stallkeepers to implement crowd control at night market entrances and to wear masks, face shields, and gloves while running their businesses. Such practices are prerequisites for the reopening, according to the report.

In addition, the city government has arranged for more than 95% of the stallkeepers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those few who have not received a shot are pregnant women or people who have not done so for personal reasons, the department said.

Crowd density monitoring systems will be in place on-site, and visitors entering the market must have their temperature taken, disinfect their hands, and leave contact tracing information, according to the department.

The city government will make adjustments to these measures based on the post-July 26 epidemic prevention guidance to be issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center. The Level 3 pandemic alert is scheduled to end on July 26, with a lower alert level expected to be instituted the next day.
