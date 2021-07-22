Alexa
Home-based quarantine no longer allowed in Taipei

Measure aims to prevent COVID infections in households

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 18:26
Caesar Park Taipei joins ranks of Taipei's quarantine hotels. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents in Taipei who have come into contact with COVID-19 patients will be required to quarantine at designated hotels starting Friday (July 23).

Previously, people were allowed to isolate themselves at home if they had their own rooms. However, the approach has been blamed for rising household infections despite dwindling cases in the capital of Taiwan.

Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at a COVID briefing on Thursday (July 22) that about 10% of contacts quarantined at home have been testing positive. The city has to take tougher measures to cut transmission risks.

Exceptions would only apply to those who live alone, but the measure does not have a retroactive effect, according to Ko.

Taipei reported 11 cases on Thursday, as the country’s daily COVID count continues its downward trend. Around 900,000 shots have been administered in the city of 2.57 million people as of July 21, the COVID Dashboard shows.

Ko noted Wednesday that the coronavirus has been detected three times in samples collected from Taipei’s sewage systems, suggesting the virus can survive in human feces, as many studies have pointed out.

The public restrooms are thought to have been a possible source of infections in the recent outbreak at Taipei Main Station’s underground shopping areas. Residents are urged to exert caution when using public toilets by keeping masks on and washing hands.
