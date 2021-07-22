Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions at weekend

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 17:04
Helpers work in the streets of Dernau, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The severe flooding has made numerous houses here u...
Volunteers sort clothing and other donations in kind in the donation centre at the Nürburgring to distribute to the flood victims in Rhineland-Palatin...

Helpers work in the streets of Dernau, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The severe flooding has made numerous houses here u...

Volunteers sort clothing and other donations in kind in the donation centre at the Nürburgring to distribute to the flood victims in Rhineland-Palatin...

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany's national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend.

The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day.

Officials said late Wednesday that the death toll from last week's floods in the western state had risen to 125. Across Germany at least 174 people died in the floods, and 31 deaths were reported from neighboring Belgium, taking the total toll to 205.

Authorities have built a huge camp for rescue workers at the Nuerburgring race track. More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with clean-up efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Updated : 2021-07-22 18:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy