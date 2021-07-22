Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan suspends summer electricity hike for July

Move comes amid higher power consumption due to COVID outbreak

  104
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 18:00
Summer electricity hikes have been suspended for the month of July. 

Summer electricity hikes have been suspended for the month of July.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a measure to help the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Thursday (July 22) that it is suspending electricity hikes for all households and social groups that use a maximum 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) in July.

Each summer, in order to encourage the public to save power, the government cranks up the electricity rate by as much as 27 percent for heavy users. With more people working from home during the pandemic and using more electricity to power laptops and phones, there have been calls to skip the hike this summer.

After it was in June, the Cabinet announced Thursday that the measure would continue through July, CNA reported. Only households using more than 1,000 kWh during this month will be exempt and have to pay extra due to the 1,001+ kWh they consume.

Originally, a household using 1,200 kWh of electricity would have received a bill for NT$5,234 (US$186), but with the suspension of the summer rate, that bill will drop to NT$4,578, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.

Up to 13,000 welfare organizations, sheltered workshops, and nursing homes are also included in the latest package of measures. The government consulted the MOEA and state utility Taiwan Power Corporation (Taipower) before reaching Thursday’s decision.
electricity
electricity prices
summer electricity rates
MOEA
Taipower

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sees record-high power consumption
Taiwan sees record-high power consumption
2021/07/14 12:15
First reactor in Taiwan’s 2nd nuclear plant to shut down on July 1
First reactor in Taiwan’s 2nd nuclear plant to shut down on July 1
2021/06/30 20:59
Taiwan hopes to establish secure supply chains with US, EU, Japan
Taiwan hopes to establish secure supply chains with US, EU, Japan
2021/06/22 16:15
Taiwan considers inoculating supermarket cashiers against COVID
Taiwan considers inoculating supermarket cashiers against COVID
2021/06/19 20:40
Taiwan Consumers Foundation calls for water and electricity fee cuts
Taiwan Consumers Foundation calls for water and electricity fee cuts
2021/06/08 16:06

Updated : 2021-07-22 18:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy