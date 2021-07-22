Taiwan suspends summer electricity hike for July

Summer electricity hikes have been suspended for the month of July. Summer electricity hikes have been suspended for the month of July. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a measure to help the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Thursday (July 22) that it is suspending electricity hikes for all households and social groups that use a maximum 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) in July.

Each summer, in order to encourage the public to save power, the government cranks up the electricity rate by as much as 27 percent for heavy users. With more people working from home during the pandemic and using more electricity to power laptops and phones, there have been calls to skip the hike this summer.

After it was in June, the Cabinet announced Thursday that the measure would continue through July, CNA reported. Only households using more than 1,000 kWh during this month will be exempt and have to pay extra due to the 1,001+ kWh they consume.

Originally, a household using 1,200 kWh of electricity would have received a bill for NT$5,234 (US$186), but with the suspension of the summer rate, that bill will drop to NT$4,578, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.

Up to 13,000 welfare organizations, sheltered workshops, and nursing homes are also included in the latest package of measures. The government consulted the MOEA and state utility Taiwan Power Corporation (Taipower) before reaching Thursday’s decision.