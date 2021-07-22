AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

Palestinian Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City, Tuesday, July. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Palestinian Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City, Tuesday, July. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinians gather for Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 2... Palestinians gather for Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Young girls play in front of a destroyed house as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha holiday in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tue... Young girls play in front of a destroyed house as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha holiday in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, July. 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Jason Mier, director of Animals Lebanon, right, Amir Khalil, center, and Dr Marina Ivanova, both of FOUR PAWS International, check a Syrian brown bea... Jason Mier, director of Animals Lebanon, right, Amir Khalil, center, and Dr Marina Ivanova, both of FOUR PAWS International, check a Syrian brown bear under anesthesia, inside a cage at a zoo, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Beirut-based group, Animals Lebanon, said Sunday that two bears, including this one, that were rescued from the private zoo in southern Lebanon, will be flown to the United States where they will be released into the wild. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Saad Hariri's supporters block streets in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said he is stepping down, nin... Saad Hariri's supporters block streets in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said he is stepping down, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament - the announcement is likely to plunge the country further into more chaos and uncertainty. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanese soldiers hide from stones behind their protective shields as they clash with supporters of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who stepped d... Lebanese soldiers hide from stones behind their protective shields as they clash with supporters of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who stepped down on Thursday in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Hariri cited citing "key differences" with the country's president, Michel Aoun, when he made the announcement, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

New Afghan Army Special Forces attend their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in K... New Afghan Army Special Forces attend their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during mourning ritual of Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient... Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during mourning ritual of Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient Jerusalem temples, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candle light from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) f... Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candle light from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient Jerusalem temples, in the Ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim ... A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim holiday, at the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, is observed around the world by believers and commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Israeli Arabs stand under a waterfall during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday at the Gan HaShlosha national park near the northern Israeli town of Beit ... Israeli Arabs stand under a waterfall during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday at the Gan HaShlosha national park near the northern Israeli town of Beit Shean, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Eid al-Adha meaning "Feast of Sacrifice," this most important Islamic holiday marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A man takes selfie with a decorated bull while he visits a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice hol... A man takes selfie with a decorated bull while he visits a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

People visiting a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearb... People visiting a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Eid al-Adha, the most important Islamic holiday, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Christians and Jews, to sacrifice his son. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, beside inscriptions which were left by pilgrims ... Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, beside inscriptions which were left by pilgrims from previous years, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, July 19, 2021. The coronavirus has taken its toll on the hajj for a second year running. What once drew some 2.5 million Muslims from all walks of life from across the globe, the hajj pilgrimage is now almost unrecognizable in scale. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between July 15-21, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Muslims marked Eid al-Adha, under the shadow of the coronavirus. Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy. This year, the holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or appeal for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.

The pandemic has already taken a toll for the second year on a sacred mainstay of Islam, the hajj, whose last days coincide with Eid al-Adha. Once drawing some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus. In Jerusalem, Jews took part in the ritual of Tisha B’Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of the ancient Jerusalem temples. In Lebanon, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down after nine months in the position, in an announcement likely to plunge the country further into more chaos and uncertainty.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

