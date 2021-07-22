Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press , The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/22 16:08
Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, beside inscriptions which were left by pilgrims ...

People visiting a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearb...

A man takes selfie with a decorated bull while he visits a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice hol...

Israeli Arabs stand under a waterfall during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday at the Gan HaShlosha national park near the northern Israeli town of Beit ...

A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayer in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The major Muslim ...

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candle light from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) f...

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray during mourning ritual of Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient...

New Afghan Army Special Forces attend their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in K...

Lebanese soldiers hide from stones behind their protective shields as they clash with supporters of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who stepped d...

Saad Hariri's supporters block streets in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said he is stepping down, nin...

Jason Mier, director of Animals Lebanon, right, Amir Khalil, center, and Dr Marina Ivanova, both of FOUR PAWS International, check a Syrian brown bea...

Young girls play in front of a destroyed house as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha holiday in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tue...

Palestinian Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City, Tuesday, July. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinians gather for Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, July 2...

Palestinian Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City, Tuesday, July. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between July 15-21, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Muslims marked Eid al-Adha, under the shadow of the coronavirus. Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy. This year, the holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or appeal for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.

The pandemic has already taken a toll for the second year on a sacred mainstay of Islam, the hajj, whose last days coincide with Eid al-Adha. Once drawing some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus. In Jerusalem, Jews took part in the ritual of Tisha B’Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of the ancient Jerusalem temples. In Lebanon, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down after nine months in the position, in an announcement likely to plunge the country further into more chaos and uncertainty.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

