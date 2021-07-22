Alexa
Australia 1, Italy 0

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 15:55
Italy Australia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 20 1 4 1
Andrea Howard cf 2 0 1 0 Michelle Cox rf 3 0 0 0
Amanda Fama ss 3 0 1 0 Leigh Godfrey cf 2 0 2 0
Emily Carosone dp 3 0 0 0 Stacey Porter 3b 3 0 0 0
Erika Piancastelli rf 3 0 0 0 Taylah Tsitsikronis c 2 1 1 0
Andrea Filler 2b 3 0 0 0 Chelsea Forkin 1b 2 0 0 0
Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 1 0 Tarni Stepto dp 2 0 0 0
Fabrizia Marrone pr 0 0 0 0 Jade Wall lf 2 0 1 1
Laura Vigna lf 2 0 0 0 Clare Warwick ss 1 0 0 0
Marta Gasparotto c 2 0 0 0 Rachel Lack ph 1 0 0 0
Beatrice Ricchi ph 1 0 0 0 Leah Parry 2b 2 0 0 0
Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b 2 0 1 0 Stacey McManus 2b 0 0 0 0

Italy 000 000 0 0
Australia 010 000 x 1

DP_Australia 0, Italy 1. LOB_Australia 2, Italy 4. 2B_Tsitsikronis (1). S_Marrone (1). SB_Howard (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Greta Cecchetti L, 0-2 6 4 1 1 1 2
IP H R ER BB SO
Australia
Kaia Parnaby W, 1-1 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 2
Ellen Roberts S, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Parnaby (1)

Umpires_Home, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; First, Mark Porteous, New Zealand; Second, Genevieve Gaudreau, Canada; Third, Yu Zhiling, China.

T_1:34.

Updated : 2021-07-22 17:44 GMT+08:00

