Australia 1, Italy 0

Italy Australia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 20 1 4 1 Andrea Howard cf 2 0 1 0 Michelle Cox rf 3 0 0 0 Amanda Fama ss 3 0 1 0 Leigh Godfrey cf 2 0 2 0 Emily Carosone dp 3 0 0 0 Stacey Porter 3b 3 0 0 0 Erika Piancastelli rf 3 0 0 0 Taylah Tsitsikronis c 2 1 1 0 Andrea Filler 2b 3 0 0 0 Chelsea Forkin 1b 2 0 0 0 Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 1 0 Tarni Stepto dp 2 0 0 0 Fabrizia Marrone pr 0 0 0 0 Jade Wall lf 2 0 1 1 Laura Vigna lf 2 0 0 0 Clare Warwick ss 1 0 0 0 Marta Gasparotto c 2 0 0 0 Rachel Lack ph 1 0 0 0 Beatrice Ricchi ph 1 0 0 0 Leah Parry 2b 2 0 0 0 Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b 2 0 1 0 Stacey McManus 2b 0 0 0 0

Italy 000 000 0 — 0 Australia 010 000 x — 1

DP_Australia 0, Italy 1. LOB_Australia 2, Italy 4. 2B_Tsitsikronis (1). S_Marrone (1). SB_Howard (1)

IP H R ER BB SO Italy

Greta Cecchetti L, 0-2 6 4 1 1 1 2

IP H R ER BB SO Australia

Kaia Parnaby W, 1-1 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 2 Ellen Roberts S, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Parnaby (1)

Umpires_Home, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; First, Mark Porteous, New Zealand; Second, Genevieve Gaudreau, Canada; Third, Yu Zhiling, China.

T_1:34.