Australia 1, Italy 0
|Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|Australia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|20
|1
|4
|1
|
|Andrea Howard cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Michelle Cox rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Fama ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Leigh Godfrey cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Emily Carosone dp
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stacey Porter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Erika Piancastelli rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylah Tsitsikronis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrea Filler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chelsea Forkin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giulia Longhi 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tarni Stepto dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fabrizia Marrone pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jade Wall lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Laura Vigna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clare Warwick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marta Gasparotto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rachel Lack ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beatrice Ricchi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leah Parry 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stacey McManus 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Italy
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Australia
|010
|000
|x
|—
|1
DP_Australia 0, Italy 1. LOB_Australia 2, Italy 4. 2B_Tsitsikronis (1). S_Marrone (1). SB_Howard (1)
|Greta Cecchetti L, 0-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Australia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaia Parnaby W, 1-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ellen Roberts S, 1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Parnaby (1)
Umpires_Home, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; First, Mark Porteous, New Zealand; Second, Genevieve Gaudreau, Canada; Third, Yu Zhiling, China.
T_1:34.