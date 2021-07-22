Time Magazine selects Taipei as one of 'World's Greatest Places'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Time Magazine has listed Taipei on its latest "World's Greatest Places" list.

Time's "World's Greatest Places 2021," released Tuesday (July 20), features four Taipei hotspots. The nation’s capital won over the judges with a mix of cultural heritage and quiet ambiance that included the National Center of Photography, the Taipei Performing Arts Center, Hilton's 175-room Hotel Resonance, and Yangmingshan National Park.

This is the third time the Taipei Performing Arts Center has caught the attention of international media this year, with CNN and The Guardian having picked it as among the “transformative buildings set to shape the world in 2021” and "2021's Best Art, Architecture and Photography,” respectively.

A promising new Taiwanese landmark, the art venue is famous for its architecture, designed by Dutch architectural firm Office for Metropolitan Architecture, and is slated to open next summer. The transformable building contains three theaters and draws inspiration from the cuisine of the surrounding Shilin District.

Japanese architect Kuma Kengo's Hans Christian Andersen Museum in Denmark, Dubai's Museum Of The Future, and Canne's underwater eco-museum also made the cut.