Taiwan's digital minister urges public, private sector cooperation on climate change

Government data can be used to prevent environmental disasters, says Digital Minister Audrey Tang. Government data can be used to prevent environmental disasters, says Digital Minister Audrey Tang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan has recently suffered from droughts and floods, Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has suggested that the private and public sectors join hands to set up a data system to analyze the impact of natural disasters on the economy, reports said Wednesday (July 21).

The project would use public data to analyze, predict, and prevent climate change from adversely affecting the country, CNA reported. Tang, who is responsible for the government’s digital policies, has built up a reputation for her skillful use of modern technology in the campaign against COVID-19.

Speaking in an online seminar, she praised the availability of government data to the public, as this information could be used in environmental analyses to predict the probability of disasters. Tang called for both the public and private sectors to take early action by using scientific methods to improve disaster prevention.

Government officials also recommended the use of satellite pictures available on websites to monitor changes in the condition of the environment, farming land, and water reservoirs.