Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president extends sympathy to China over devastating floods

Torrents of rain drenching cities in central China, flooding streets

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 15:53
Residents move their belongings across a flooded street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Vehicles are stranded after a heavy downpour in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. 

Residents move their belongings across a flooded street in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP photo)

Vehicles are stranded after a heavy downpour in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (July 21) offered her sympathy to those affected by what some have described as a “once-in-a-millennium” flooding event in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

Presidential Office Spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Tsai expressed her condolences to families of the victims and hope that the disaster-stricken areas will return to normalcy soon, wrote CNA.

In turn, Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said Thursday (July 22) that China is grateful to all parties in Taiwan who have expressed concern for the flood-hit region. She also thanked Taiwanese companies that have pledged relief to those affected.

Shenzhen-based Foxconn Industrial Internet announced Wednesday that it will donate 100 million yuan to Zhengzhou for the relief effort.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer and Apple supplier Foxconn has three plants in the Henan Province capital that account for the production of half of the iPhones sold globally. The extent to which the floods have affected the company’s operations due to derailed transportation and logistics is still being gauged, reported UDN.

Floodwaters have wreaked havoc on Henan and taken at least 25 lives, and the death toll is expected to rise. Jaw-dropping video footage circulating on social media shows passengers in a subway station standing in muddy, chest-high water.
Zhengzhou
China
Henan
Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen
floods

RELATED ARTICLES

Kodak apologizes to China over Xinjiang photo row
Kodak apologizes to China over Xinjiang photo row
2021/07/21 21:44
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
2021/07/21 19:05
Tim Walker's 'Wonderful Things' exhibition lands in Taiwan's Chimei Museum
Tim Walker's 'Wonderful Things' exhibition lands in Taiwan's Chimei Museum
2021/07/21 18:30
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
2021/07/21 17:30
Japan, South Korea join US in reaffirming Taiwan Strait peace
Japan, South Korea join US in reaffirming Taiwan Strait peace
2021/07/21 16:30

Updated : 2021-07-22 16:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village